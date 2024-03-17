President, COAS attend funeral prayers of military officers martyred in Mir Ali

Pakistan Pakistan President, COAS attend funeral prayers of military officers martyred in Mir Ali

Funeral prayers of Lt Colonel Syed Kashif and Captain Ahmed were offered at Chaklala Garrison

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 17 Mar 2024 10:36:28 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – President Asif Zardari and Chief of Army Staff Genral Asim Munir and other senior officers attended the funeral prayers of officers martyred in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army (ISPR), the funeral prayers of Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Muhammad Ahmad Badar were offered at Chaklala Garrison on Saturday night. Besides the president and army chief, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad, senior civil and military officers, federal ministers and relatives of the martyrs offered funeral prayers.

The president and the army chief consoled the family members of the martyrs and condoled with them.

Later, the bodies of the martyrs were taken to their native areas for burial.

PRESIDENT'S MESSAGE

President Zardari, in his message, said that Pakistan Army has continuously maintained the ideals of faith, unity and discipline. The Pakistan Army has always established high standards of professionalism and loyalty in the war against terrorism.

He said that the brave soldiers never hesitated to sacrifice for the defense of the motherland. The entire nation stands with armed forces, he added.

The president said that the great sacrifice is an example of the unwavering determination of brave sons of soil.

Also read: Two army officers among seven martyred in terrorist attack on Mir Ali checkpost

Seven army men, including a lieutenant colonel and a captain, were martyred in an attack by terrorists on a security checkpost in Mir Ali district of Waziristan.