Two army officers among seven martyred in terrorist attack on Mir Ali checkpost

Pakistan Pakistan Two army officers among seven martyred in terrorist attack on Mir Ali checkpost

Security forces eliminate six terrorists

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 16 Mar 2024 15:45:06 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Seven army men, including a lieutenant colonel and a captain, were martyred in an attack by terrorists on a security checkpost in Mir Ali district of Waziristan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, military's media wing, a group of six terrorists rammed their explosives-laden vehicle into a checkpost of the security forces. Five soldiers were martyred in the attack.

Those martyred were Havaldar Sabir, Naik Khurshid, Sepoy Nasir, Raja and Sajjad.

The ISPR said the security forces foiled the initial infiltration attempt. During the clearance operation, Lt Col Syed Kashif Ali eliminated all six terrorists. However, Kashif Ali and Capt Muhammad Ahmed Badar embraced martyrdom in the fierce exchange of fire with terrorists.

Also Read: 10 terrorists killed in operations in KP's North Waziristan: ISPR

The martyred 39-year-old Kashif belonged to Karachi and 23-year-old Capt Muhammad Ahmed Badar to Talagang.

Havaldar Sabir belonged to Khyber district and Naik Khurshid belonged to Lakki Marwat. Sepoy Nasir belonged to Peshawar and Sepoy Raja belonged to Kohat. Sepoy Sajjad hailed from Abbottabad, said ISPR.

It further said the clearance operation was going on in the area to eliminate other terrorists. It said the security forces were determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and that such sacrifices of army's brave soldiers would strengthen their resolve.



