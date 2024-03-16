Commander of Bahrain's National Guard calls on COAS Asim Munir at GHQ

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral military cooperation

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The commander of the National Guard of Bahrain General Shaikh Mohamed bin Isa bin Salman AI-Khalifa called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral military cooperation.

Both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest including regional security dynamics, counter-terrorism efforts and training exchanges.

Army Chief Asim Munir said that Pakistan values its traditionally strong defence, diplomatic and economic relations with Kingdom of Bahrain and underscored Pakistan's commitment to enhancing military ties with Bahrain.

COAS emphasised the importance of collaboration in addressing shared security challenges and promoting peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary commended Pakistan for its efforts in combating terrorism and extremism and acknowledged the professionalism and dedication of Pakistan Army.

He reaffirmed Bahrain's commitment to deepening cooperation with Pakistan in defence and security domains.