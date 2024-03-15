Civil, military leadership vow to uphold national interests

Pakistan Pakistan Civil, military leadership vow to uphold national interests

Civil, military leadership vow to uphold national interests

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 15 Mar 2024 23:01:59 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with key members of the cabinet visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi on Friday, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, the PM was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir and was presented guard of honour.

The prime minister laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay tribute to the martyrs.

During the visit, the prime minister and cabinet members engaged in discussions with military leadership on matters of national security, regional stability and military preparedness.

They were briefed on the current security environment, threat spectrum, response to the security threats and ongoing counter terrorism operations.

The PM and cabinet members appreciated the professionalism, operational readiness, and sacrifices of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism and commended the dedication of the Pakistan Army in safeguarding the nation's territorial integrity and ensuring peace and stability.

The PM assured that the government shall provide all the resources required for ensuring operational readiness of the armed forces.

“Pakistan is destined to rise and the role of the armed forces in ensuring peaceful rise of Pakistan cannot be over-emphasized,” said the prime minister.

The COAS thanked the PM for the visit and reposing confidence in the Army. The army chief affirmed that Pakistan Army would continue to measure up to the nation’s expectations and will resolutely support the government in addressing the security challenges facing the country.

The visit concluded with civilian and military leadership reiterating their commitment to upholding national interests and working together for a prosperous and secure Pakistan, concluded ISPR.

