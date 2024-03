IIUI president ends Rs5,000 Aitekaf fee at Faisal Mosque

Pakistan Pakistan IIUI president ends Rs5,000 Aitekaf fee at Faisal Mosque

He has emphasised the provision of all necessary facilities to worshipers

Follow on Published On: Fri, 15 Mar 2024 20:06:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The President of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Prof. Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi, has taken cognizance of the Rs5000 registration fee for Aitekaf at the Faisal Masjid.

According to IIUI Spokesperson Nasir Farid, the president has instructed the Dawah Academy to immediately revoke the fixed registration fee for Aitekaf.

Furthermore, the president has mandated that any matters concerning the Faisal Masjid and the public must receive formal approval from the quarters concerned, and the academy is not authorized to make independent decisions.

Moreover, the president has emphasised the provision of all necessary facilities to worshipers at the Faisal Masjid during the fasting month and the resolution of issues pertaining to Aitekaf.

Additionally, the president has directed to ensure optimal arrangements for Aitekaf.