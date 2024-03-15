Dar submits nomination papers for Islamabad technocrat seat

The candidates vying for the 48 Senate seats can submit their nomination papers by March 16

Fri, 15 Mar 2024 19:38:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The nomination papers of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar were submitted on Friday to contest the technocrat seat reserved for Islamabad.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Hanif Abbasi, both central leaders of the PML-N and Members of the National Assembly, submitted nomination papers for former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as proposers.

The Senate election is scheduled to be held on April 2. It will encompass 12 seats each for Punjab and Sindh, 11 seats each for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, as well as two seats for Islamabad.

The election will be conducted for seven general seats in each province, along with two technocrat and two women seats.