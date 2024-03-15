Sehar Timings Mar 16 - Ramazan 5
Lahore
LHR
04:49 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:23 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:53 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:59 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:20 AM
Dar submits nomination papers for Islamabad technocrat seat

Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The nomination papers of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar were submitted on Friday to contest the technocrat seat reserved for Islamabad.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Hanif Abbasi, both central leaders of the PML-N and Members of the National Assembly, submitted nomination papers for former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as proposers.

 

The candidates vying for the 48 Senate seats can submit their nomination papers by March 16. 

The Senate election is scheduled to be held on April 2. It will encompass 12 seats each for Punjab and Sindh, 11 seats each for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, as well as two seats for Islamabad. 

The election will be conducted for seven general seats in each province, along with two technocrat and two women seats.  

 

