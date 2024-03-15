PTI to resist if it doesn't get back its mandate: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser says that the government benches are violating the law and the constitution in the worst way as they have set a target to give more seats to the Pakistan Muslim League-N.

Talking to the media outside the National Assembly, the former NA speaker said this was a long war, not a short one. PTI will make this country the one that was founded by Quaid-e-Azam, he asserted.

Asad Qaiser said that the whole system is running on likes and dislikes, it will all end now. PTI will fight in the house and also on the streets as the assembly does not work like this, he added.

He also announced to protest strongly saying mandate thieves, Form 47 people were sitting there in the National Assembly.

The former speaker further said that the speaker should immediately issue the notification regarding the opposition leader.

Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Barrister Gohar said that constitutionally, it was the Election Commission's responsibility to conduct free, fair, transparent and impartial elections.

Omar Ayub said that they smell corruption in these ordinances as the People's Party also supported it. No contact was made with the IMF, he clarified.

He said that KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur called on the so-called prime minister to run the province. He said that the centre should pay the dues of the province.

Ayub further said that the national institutions must be privatised but the procedure should be transparent. The Chief Election Commissioner, he claimed, was given a lollipop by the corrupt government to do this all.