Nomination papers submissions for Senate election kicks off today

Senate election will be held on April 2

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The process of submitting nomination papers for the Senate election commenced today (Friday). Candidates vying for the 48 Senate seats can submit their nomination papers by March 16.

The Senate election is scheduled for April 2. It will encompass 12 seats each for Punjab and Sindh, 11 seats each for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, as well as 2 seats for Islamabad.

The election will be conducted for 7 general seats in each province, along with 2 technocrat and 2 women seats.

Additionally, there will be one minority seat each for Punjab and Sindh. Islamabad will contest for one general and one technocrat seat.

Notably, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) secured 4 seats in the Senate by-election, while the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) clinched one seat each.

On Thursday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the Senate election schedule. According to the schedule, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by March 19, and appeals can be filed by March 21.

The ECP will publish the provisional list of candidates contesting the Senate election on March 26. The Senate election will take place in Parliament and the four provincial assemblies on April 2.