Sehar Timings Mar 15 - Ramazan 4
Lahore
LHR
04:51 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:24 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:54 AM
Peshawar
PWR
05:00 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:21 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Pakistan

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. While cold weather will prevail in the northern parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm with snow over mountains occurred in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan. While dry weather remained in other parts of the country.
 

Related Topics
Weather
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News