Dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Pakistan Dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 15 Mar 2024 03:36:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. While cold weather will prevail in the northern parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm with snow over mountains occurred in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan. While dry weather remained in other parts of the country.

