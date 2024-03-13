IHC issues notice to superintendent Adiala jail on contempt of court

Superintendent jail didn't allow meeting with PTI founder

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notice to Superintendent Adiala jail on contempt of court for halting meeting with PTI founder.

Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz heard the plea filed by Ilama Nasir Abbas against restriction on meeting with PTI founder despite court order.

The petitioner stated that IHC allowed the meeting with PTI founder in jail on March 8 but Superintendent Adiala jail didn’t follow the court order and committed contempt of court.

The petitioner requested to court to take strict action against Superintendent jail and order to allow meeting of PTI founder with family and counsels.

The court has issued notice to Superintendent Adiala jail on contempt of court for March 15 after hearing the arguments of barrister petitioner.

