Three terrorists arrested from outside Adiala Jail with explosives, jail map

The perpetrators belong to Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police in a joint operation Wednesday night arrested three terrorists from outside Adiala Jail with explosives and the jail map, Dunya News reported.

It was an intelligence based operation. The law enforcers were informed about the presence of the militants in the area.

The CTD personnel and police carried out a joint venture and tracked down the perpetrators with sophisticated weapons including explosives, Improvised Explosive Device (IED), and a map of the prison.

The arrested terrorists belonged to Afghanistan and wanted to conduct terror activities in the area. They were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.