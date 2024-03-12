Hassan, Hussain Nawaz reach Lahore

Nawaz Sharif welcomes his sons and their families in Lahore after a long time

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz, who were proclaimed offenders in graft cases, reached Lahore from Istanbul on Tuesday.

Nawaz Sharif has welcomed his sons and their families in Lahore after a long time.

Hasan and Hussain also met heir sister Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on their arrival.

It should be noted that Hassan and Hussain will appear in the accountability court, Islamabad on March 14.

