Hassan, Hussain Nawaz reach Lahore

Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif welcomes his sons and their families in Lahore after a long time

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz, who were proclaimed offenders in graft cases, reached Lahore from Istanbul on Tuesday.

Nawaz Sharif has welcomed his sons and their families in Lahore after a long time.

Hasan and Hussain also met heir sister Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on their arrival.

 

Read more: FIA contacts Interpol for red warrant against Hassan, Hussain Nawaz

It should be noted that Hassan and Hussain will appear in the accountability court, Islamabad on March 14.
 

