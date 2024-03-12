Maryam Nawaz – the rise of an 'iron lady'

Updated On: Tue, 12 Mar 2024 20:08:56 PKT

By Salman Khan

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief organiser Maryam Nawaz makes history by becoming the first woman chief minister of any province in the country.

The PML-N leader, who earned the title of ‘iron lady’ for her contributions to the party through thick and thin, took oath as the Punjab chief minister on Feb 26 last.

No woman had made it to chief minister's office in any province before that. The late Benazir Bhutto was the only woman in country's history to have attained the office of prime minister.

The decision to nominate Maryam Nawaz for the coveted office was said to have been made by party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Maiden speech as CM

Maryam Nawaz seemed calm and composed in her maiden speech as Punjab chief minister. She announced a slew of measures for the betterment of the masses and held out olive branch to the political rivals.

“I have no intention to take revenge from my political opponents. I have learnt a lesson from my mother how to face adversities.

“I invite everyone to join the caravan of prosperity and development. I am the chief minister of all,” Maryam Nawaz said while addressing the MPs in the Punjab Assembly.

Social media users lauded her first speech, especially her intention to leave the past behind and move on.

A social media user said, “There is a clear indication in her speech that she wants to do something for her people. Let her do work for the country and its people.”

International media also gave ample coverage to Maryam Nawaz’s elevation as the first woman chief minister of Punjab.

Public initiatives

Soon after assuming the office, the PML-N leader got down to work and announced establishment of first state-run cancer hospital in Punjab, Ramazan Nigheban Package and introduction of the Punjabi language as subject in schools – initiatives which are being appreciated.

She also pledged to be supportive of women and end gender discrimination as she expressed desire that all provinces in the country should have women as chief ministers. She recently met ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi and hugged her for helping avert a potentially explosive situation in Lahore’s Ichhra Bazaar.

Political career

Maryam Nawaz faced ups and downs in her political career. She endured hardships and political victimisation in the form of imprisonment in the past few years.

In the 2018 election, she was awarded tickets for National as well as provincial assembly seats but she was sentenced to seven years in the Avenfield reference. When she was incarcerated, she refused to take B-class facilities and preferred to be imprisoned like ordinary prisoners.

Owing to her political strategy and conduct, she is known as a ‘crowdpuller’ among the party supporters. She is credited with attracting a number of people during the PML-N election campaign.

Maryam Nawaz has been ‘crowned’ after everything was employed to make Nawaz Sharif a history. She stood by her father like a rock and pleaded her case vigorously when PML-N had seemingly entered hibernation.

She replicated her mother Kulsoom Nawaz who had challenged Pervez Musharraf after the 1999 coup. She faced many difficulties, especially loss of her mother, with equanimity.

In a completely hostile environment, she didn’t surrender and challenged those openly who had used Panama Papers to remove the three-time prime minister. She kept the party alive and resonated with the people due to her sheer bravery.

The PML-N support base had already accepted her as the future leader much before 2024.

She was appointed in charge of the PM Youth Program in 2013 and she gave away laptops and scholarships to the youngsters and played a key role in popularizing the party.

She also kept the party intact during the PTI government and guided her party to victory in some by-elections. Faced with a ban on broadcast of her speeches, she decided to take out rallies across the country and challenge the government at the time.

In recognition of Maryam Nawaz's abilities and leadership, the party appointed her as the chief organiser and senior vice president.

Her international fame can be gauged from the fact the she was included in the 100 most influential women of the world in 2017, according to a BBC report.

The odds and choices

Maryam Nawaz may face resistance from media and political adversaries but her success will mainly depend upon how quickly she is able to stamp her authority and provide some visible relief to the inflation-stricken masses.

She can’t control the energy tariffs and dollar exchange rate, but should be able to ensure that the district administration is in action to make the traders and retailers follow the daily price lists for food items and control hoarding.

As Ramazan has begun, this measure will give people some hope by showing that there is a government which can control the affairs.

As far as the development projects are concerned, public transport should be a focus, as skyrocketing transportation costs are only fueling inflation and worsening the cost-of-living crisis. The existing mass transit systems in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan must be expanded and introduced in other urban centers.

Meanwhile, improving and expanding the healthcare infrastructure and services must remain the top government job. It’s the post-18th Amendment Pakistan, where the provinces have all the financial resources and powers.

Staying in touch with the masses

The history-making Punjab chief minister must ensure that she remains in touch with the people and listens to their demands and grievances. Her policies, actions and persona must reflect the masses’ desires and ambitions.

She must develop a mechanism that provides continuous and unhindered feedback. Similarly, she should remove all the hurdles both within the party and the government to make her more accessible to the masses and thus new ideas.

Maryam Nawaz can also tilt the balance in her future by reducing dependence on the traditional PML-N voters by attracting more women [not from the affluent] who can influence others around them. It will be a huge development in a country like Pakistan where women mainly follow the male family members.

The working and lower-middle classes as well as the “genuine middle class” in both urban and rural areas should be sole target of Maryam - a priority that must be reflected in her appearance, political policies and development model.

