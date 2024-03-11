Sehar Timings Mar 12 - Ramazan 1
Lahore
LHR
04:54 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:27 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:58 AM
Peshawar
PWR
05:04 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:25 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Justice Hashim Kakar sworn in as acting chief justice of BHC

Justice Hashim Kakar sworn in as acting chief justice of BHC

Pakistan

Balochisan High Court CJ Naeem Akhtar Afghan was elevated as judge

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

QUETTA (APP) - Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, on Monday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Balochisan High court.

Justice Hashim was sworn-in after Chief Justice Balochisan High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan was elevated as Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Justice BHC Mohammad Ejaz Swati administered oath to the acting CJ BHC in a ceremony held at Court No.1, High Court of Balochistan.

The ceremony was attended by Judges of the High Court of Balochistan, Registrar, High Court of Balochistan and renowned lawyers. 

Related Topics
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News