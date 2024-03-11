Sehar Timings Mar 12 - Ramazan 1
PM Shehbaz requests PPP to join cabinet

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday and greeted him on assuming the president office.

Both the leaders discussed the current political situation of the country during the meeting.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif once again requested President Asif Zardari to include the Pakistan Peoples Party in the cabinet in the second phase.

President Zardari promised to consider the matter.

Earlier, Chaudhry Shujaat also greeted Zardari on assuming the charge of the president.

President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday was presented guard of honour on assuming the office of president.

The ceremony of presenting the guard of honour to the newly-elected president was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
 

