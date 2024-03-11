Shujaat greets Zardari on assuming president office

Published On: Mon, 11 Mar 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League (PML) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain met President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday and discussed the current political situation of the country.

Chaudhry Shujaat also greeted Zardari on assuming the charge of the president.

President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday was presented guard of honour on assuming the office of president.

The ceremony of presenting the guard of honour to the newly-elected president was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Zardari reached Aiwan-e-Sadr by a buggie for the guard of honour ceremony. A contingent of armed forces presented the guard of honour to President Zardari.

Bilawal Bhutto, Aseefa and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari were also present on the occasion.

