Tajik President felicitates Zardari on election as President of Pakistan

Pakistan Pakistan Tajik President felicitates Zardari on election as President of Pakistan

'we consider the active interstate dialogue at the highest and high levels'

Follow on Published On: Mon, 11 Mar 2024 17:33:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon has congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as the President of Pakistan.

In a congratulatory message, the Tajik President conveyed his sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of his election to the office of the President of Pakistan.

He said his country highly appreciated the current level of friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan, Tajik President office said in a press release issued on Monday.

“Availing this opportunity, I would like to reiterate the commitment of the Tajik side to their further expansion on the basis of shared historical and cultural values, the spirit of mutual understanding and mutual respect and trust,” he said.

Consequently, he said: “we consider the active interstate dialogue at the highest and high levels to be an important means of strengthening and expanding relations between two friendly countries”.

He also reiterated his resolve to further enrich and develop the content of relations in various areas of mutual interest between the two countries.

The Tajik president wished his Pakistani counterpart strong health, well-being and new achievements in the state activities, besides he also wished Pakistan lasting peace, stability, progress and prosperity.

