Omar Ayub calls for nationwide peaceful protests against rigging

PTI leader insists his party is the leading party in the National Assembly

Updated On: Mon, 11 Mar 2024 16:25:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub insists that his party's candidates were defeated through rigging the Feb 8 polls and they will hold peaceful protests against the stolen mandate across the country.

At a press conference in Islamabad, the PTI leader emphasised that the party secured 180 seats in the National Assembly in the Feb 8 polls.

He also asserted that the party held peaceful protests nationwide but police arrested more than 100 senior leaders including Latif Khosa and Salman Akram Raja, and workers.

Ayub blamed police for unfair conduct and irresponsible behaviour by launching crackdown on the PTI leaders and workers. He accused the government of exhibiting fascist tendencies, deploring that fundamental human rights were being violated.

He announced that the party would continue protests in assemblies and across the country while being committed to constitutional and legal norms. He described the PTI as a peaceful party that will persevere.

Ayub hit out at the political rival - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) - for burdening the masses with economic challenges including inflation. He said the government would bring a surge in electricity prices and add to inflation with its poor economic policies.

The PTI leader claimed that the prime minister and chief minister of Punjab were operating outside the constitutional and legal framework.

Omar Ayub alleged that on Feb 9, amendments were made to Form 45, resulting in the creation of Form 47, and accused the government of engaging in corruption and rigging in general elections 2024.

Calling for an end to social media restrictions, the PTI leader demanded lifting of ban on social media platforms.