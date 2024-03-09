Leaders rally behind Asif Zardari, claim he will bring prosperity

Asif Ali Zardari and Mahmood Khan Achakzai are the contenders for president's office

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan claims that Asif Ali Zardari will run the state affairs with wisdom and insight after assuming the office of president.

The Punjab Assembly speaker rallied behind Zardari, stating that he possessed political acumen and expertise, making him the best candidate for the progress of the state.

He criticised Arif Alvi, the former president, for dissolving the assembly while being the head of state.

Raja Pervez Ashraf, leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), asserted that Asif Ali Zardari's assumption of the presidency would be beneficial for democracy and the prosperity of the state.

The former National Assembly speaker also affirmed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif would cast his vote for Zardari.

PPP's leader Hassan Murtaza insisted that Zardari was a suitable candidate for the office of president to avert the crisis plaguing the state.

Murtaza also highlighted the achievements accomplished by Zardari during his tenure, including the 18th amendment, political dialogue, and Balochistan's emergence in the mainstream.

Voting for the presidential election to elect the 14th president of Pakistan for next five years is under way in national and provincial assemblies.

Asif Ali Zardari, the co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the chairman of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), are vying for the prestigious office.

Opposition - PTI-SIC- has been crying foul and questions the legitimacy of the presidential election.