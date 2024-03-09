PTI votes for president with a tinge of bitterness: Ali Zafar

Polling for presidential candidate is under way

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senator Ali Zafar, a leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), claims that the presidential election is being held in the country despite a stay order by court on reserved seats.

He emphasised that this election is controversial, lacking the attributes of being free and fair. Zafar declared that his party was participating in the election and casting votes as a symbol of protest and resilience, despite concerns about its credibility.

Omar Ayub, the opposition leader in the National Assembly, also has reservations about the presidential election. He asserted that presidential election must be postponed till reserved seats matter was sorted out.

PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed questioned the transparency of the general elections 2024. He asserted that half of the candidates were ineligible to cast votes as they had not been elected through fair practices.

Javed raised concerns about the legitimacy of the electoral process.

It is pertinent to note that PTI leaders had requested postponement of the presidential election through a petition till decision on Sunni Ittehad Council's reserved seats. But the Election Commission of Pakistan rejected the PTI plea.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui expressed optimism about the presidential election, anticipating that it would bring development and prosperity to the nation and the state.

He emphasised the significance of the president as a symbol of the federation. Siddiqui also voiced reservations about the former president, stating that he had not upheld good governance and practices during his tenure.

Pakistan is electing the 14th head of state. Polling for presidential candidate is under way in the national and provincial assemblies besides Senate.

Asif Ali Zardari and Mahmood Khan Achakzai are the key contenders for the coveted office of president.