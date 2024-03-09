PM reiterates complete support to Zardari in presidential election

Presidential election to elect the 14th President of Pakistan will be held today (Saturday).

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday attended a dinner hosted by chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in honour of leaders of allied parties, senators and elected representatives.

The prime minister reiterated his complete support to co-chairperson Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential election.

The ruling alliance has fielded former president Asif Ali Zardari for the coveted office. Mahmood Khan Achakzai, chief of Pakhtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party, is the candidate of opposition.

PML-N to vote for Asif Zardari in presidential election: Maryam

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will vote for Asif Ali Zardari in the Presidential elections.

She was addressing the joint Parliamentary Party meeting of PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians in Lahore, along with Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Maryam Nawaz said that Asif Ali Zardari is the joint candidate of both PML-N and PPPP and expressed hope that after [today's] elections, the President House will act as per constitution.

She said that serious minded political parties are united for the nation's interests. She said that all of us will have to be united as a nation, to solve the issues being faced by the country.



