PHC order applies to reserved seats in KP, AGP tells NA

Pakistan Pakistan PHC order applies to reserved seats in KP, AGP tells NA

PHC order applies to reserved seats in KP, AGP tells NA

Follow on Published On: Fri, 08 Mar 2024 21:21:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan informed National Assembly on Friday that the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) order, which pertains to the stay on oath-taking of MNAs on reserved seats, specifically applies to lawmakers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Responding to points raised by Sunni Ittehad Council leader, Omar Ayub and Gohar Ali Khan regarding reserved seats in the National Assembly, he said that the PHC order for reserved seats did not extend to other provinces.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq informed that the house had not received any notice or order from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) or the court regarding the oath-taking of MNAs on reserved seats.

Omar Ayub expressed concerns regarding the allocation of reserved seats to other parties, asserting that such decisions were unconstitutional.

He stated that his party deserved the reserved seats.

Gohar Ali Khan mentioned that his party had joined the Sunni Ittehad Council and deserved the reserved seats allocated for women and minorities.

He added that the Election Commission of Pakistan had been approached to allocate seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council in the National Assembly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab assemblies.