Security forces kill four terrorists in North Waziristan IBO

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, says ISPR

Fri, 08 Mar 2024 19:14:05 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces on Friday killed four terrorists an intelligence based operation in North Waziristan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists, as a result of which four militants were killed.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

