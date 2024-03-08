Mohsin Naqvi likely to be appointed interior minister

Fri, 08 Mar 2024 17:42:57 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is expected to get a key role in the cabinet of newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sources said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have decided to field Naqvi as joint candidate from Punjab for the Senate elections.

Naqvi, who had also served as caretaker Punjab chief minister, would contest the Senate polls as an independent candidate and he will be supported by the ruling alliance. He is expected to be given the portfolio of the interior minister in the federal cabinet.

Last month, Naqvi was elected unopposed as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman for three years after his rival Mustafa Ramday decided to step down from the competition.

Outgoing caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar nominated him for its Board of Governors.

