LHC order could have derailed general election, says CJP Faez Isa

Pakistan Pakistan LHC order could have derailed general election, says CJP Faez Isa

Addresses farewell event for Justice Sardar Tariq Masood

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 08 Mar 2024 17:24:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa says the general election could have been derailed by one decision of the Lahore High Court.

Addressing a full court meeting held on the retirement of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, CJP Qazi Faez Isa said Justice Tariq used to say that 40 to 50 cases should be marked to his court as he would deliver fast.

As for the general election order, the chief justice said he opened court at night before going on vacation and heard the case against the LHC order.

Also Read: Supreme Judicial Council finds Justice Mazahar Naqvi guilty of misconduct



A bench comprising three senior judges wanted to hear the case but Justice Ijazul Ahsan refused to sit. He said another senior judge was made part of the bench which announced the decision at 12 midnight.

He said Justice Sardar Tariq Masood was eligible to become the Lahore High Court chief justice but couldn't.

The chief justice said he admitted that there were vacant posts of judges in the Supreme Court. He said amendments to rules regarding the appointment of judges were being considered.

"It's time to have a separate secretariat of the Judicial Commission for the appointment of judges," he added.