Supreme Judicial Council recommends dismissal of former judge Mazahir Ali Naqvi

Thu, 07 Mar 2024 19:56:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) Thursday recommended the dismissal of former Supreme Court judge Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi declaring guilty of misconduct.

The council also sent its opinion to the President.

The SJC amended its Rule 5, after the amendment in the rule, the right to explain the charges was given to the judges.

According to the declaration of the Council, 9 complaints were received against former judge Naqvi.

A decision was issued by the Council on the petition filed against Justice Naqvi. It was declared that Justice (R) Mazahir Naqvi misused his powers and was found guilty of misconduct.