PM Shehbaz pledges complete rehabilitation of calamity-hit people

Families of deceased to get Rs2 million each; injured to get Rs5 lac each

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that natural calamities were beyond human control and there was no option other than to bow oneself before God Almighty.

Talking to victims of heavy rains and snowfall in Azad Jammu and Kashmir during his visit to Muzaffarabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said eight people of Azad Kashmir were martyred in the natural calamity.

"Today I have come here to express my condolences and regret and to pray forgiveness for the deceased and speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

He said until the victims' rehabilitation and their settlement in their homes, his government would not take rest. The families of the deceased would be given Rs2 million each whereas every injured would get Rs5 lac.

The prime minister said that those whose houses were completely destroyed in the natural calamity would also be compensated with Rs7 lac each and those whose houses were partially destroyed will getx Rs3 lac.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met the victims of heavy rains and snowfall in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and distributed relief checks to them.

Sharif said his government had formed teams to conduct a survey with NDMA Azad Kashmir. All amounts will be delivered to the families of deceased, injured or affectees by March 13 at their homes completion of the survey.

He said helicopters were being provided especially to NDMA for these areas. In case of natural calamities, these helipcopter would be readily available.

He said Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and the Kashmiris would not find themselves alone in this testing time. The prime minister said he would hold a meeting pertaining to development works in Azad Kashmir.

AJK PM ANWAARUL HAQ MEETS SHEHBAZ, FELICITATES HIM ON ELECTIONS AS PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaarul Haq called on Premier Shehbaz and felicitated him on his election as prime minister.

On the occasion, PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan government's unconditional and unwavering support to Kashmir and Kashmiri people. He said Pakistan was standing by the Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination.





