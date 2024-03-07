In its maiden session today, Punjab cabinet likely to approve Ramazan package

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will preside over the meeting

Published On: Thu, 07 Mar 2024 10:28:41 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has summoned the first meeting of her newly-elected provincial cabinet today.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will preside over today's meeting of the Punjab cabinet. In the first meeting of the provincial cabinet, the approval of the Ramazan package will be taken.

Earlier on Wednesday, an 18-member Punjab cabinet took oath. Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered oath to the cabinet members at a ceremony held at the Governor's House, which was also attended by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The ministers include Marriyum Aurangzeb, Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah, Rana Sikandar Hayat, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Zeeshan Rafique, Bilal Akbar Khan, Sohaib Ahmed Malik, Azma Zahid Bokhari, Bilal Yasin, Ramesh Singh Arora, Khalil Tahir, Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Shafay Hussain, Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani, and Sohail Shoukat Butt.

The names of the cabinet ministers were approved by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Marriyum Aurangzeb has been given the portfolio of senior provincial minister. She will also hold the ministries of Planning and Development, Environment and Forest Department. Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman has been given the charge of finance minister.

Azma Zahid Bukhari has been given the charge of Minister of Information and Culture. Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has been assigned the Ministry of Agriculture, Kazim Pirzada (Irrigation Department) and Rana Sikandar Hayat (Ministry of Primary Education).

For the first time in the provincial cabinet, a Sikh community member has been made minister. Ramesh Singh Arora has been given the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Similarly, Tahir Khalil Sindhu takes over the Human Rights Ministry, Sher Ali Gorchani has been assigned Mines and Minerals Ministry, Khawaja Salman Rafiq (Specialised Health), Khawaja Imran Nazir (Primary and Secondary Health), Zeeshan Rafiq (Local Government) and Malik Sohaib Ahmad Berth (Ministry of Communications).

