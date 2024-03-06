Preparations for Pakistan Day parade begin
Pakistan
Women will be part of the parade
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Army starts preparation for the Pakistan Day parade at Shakar Parian Parade Ground in the federal capital.
Pakistan Rangers, FC, and police will also join the army in the parade. Women will also be represented in the parade.
Also read: Army has nothing to do with electoral process, says military top brass
Pakistan Air Force's J-10 C, JF-17 Thunder, and F-16 will fly past. Moreover, traditional floats representing the diverse cultures of the units (provinces) will also be part of the parade.