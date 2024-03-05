Army has nothing to do with electoral process, says military top brass

Some vested small segments of polity and media especially social media have been maligning forces

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The armed forces provided security for the peaceful conduct of the general elections 2024 as per the given mandate, and had nothing to do with the electoral process.

Military leadership noted it during the 263rd Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir at GHQ on Tuesday.

The forum expressed dismay that some vested small segments of polity and media especially social media have been maligning the armed forces with unsubstantiated allegations of interference which is “highly deplorable”.

It’s unfortunate that rather than focusing on real issues such as good governance, economic recovery, political stability and public well being, entire focus of such vested elements is on creating political instability and uncertainty by attempting to scapegoat others for their own failings.

It emphasised that due legal processes be followed with evidence and proof rather than resorting to unconstitutional and uncalled for baseless political rhetoric and emotional outbursts.

Forum appreciated efforts of civil administration, law enforcement agencies and security forces for providing all out assistance during elections in the light of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s guidelines for creating a safe and secure environment for the electoral process, despite overwhelming odds.

It noted with satisfaction the smooth democratic transition of power in the Centre and provinces. Forum hoped that the post elections environment brings in desired political and economic stability resulting into peace and prosperity for the people of Pakistan. Forum expressed that it strongly believed that democratic consolidation is the way forward for the country.

The military leadership affirmed that military leadership is cognizant of the full spectrum of the challenges and threats and it remains committed to shoulder its constitutionally mandated responsibilities with support of the resilient people of Pakistan.

It reiterated to continue providing full support to the government in combating security threats and uplifting the socioeconomic growth in the country including wholehearted assistance in curbing all illegal activities including smuggling, hoarding, electricity theft, implementation of One Document Regime and respectable & safe repatriation of all illegal foreigners.

In line with the resolve of the prime minister of Pakistan, the forum committed that planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators/ desecrators of martyrs Monuments and attackers of military installations on May 9, would certainly be brought to justice under the relevant provisions of the law and Constitution. In this regard, malicious efforts to create distortions, confusion and disinformation are absolutely futile and only part of an organised campaign being launched for narrow political interests, to blur the abhorrent activities that took place.

The military leadership noted with concern organised misinformation and fake news being spread by certain nefarious elements to sow despondency and divisions within the society, and urged the proud people of Pakistan to remain positive and united and wholeheartedly participate in the progress and development of the country. The participants affirmed that Pakistan Army will continue defending and serving the nation in every possible way; in our journey towards enduring stability, prosperity and security.

Forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhadas including officers and men of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and the citizens who have laid their lives for ensuring peace and stability in the country.

It resolved that terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan, will be dealt with full might of the state.

COAS directed commanders to continue consolidating the gains of efforts against terrorism and militancy.

