Shehbaz discusses security matters with Gen Asim, later flies to Peshawar

The prime minister will be briefed on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s financial matters, law and order

Published On: Wed, 06 Mar 2024 14:52:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk/Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Sharif as they discussed the issues related security situation and armed forces in detail.

The meeting held on Wednesday was the first between the two since Shehbaz assumed the office for second term, as Gen Asim congratulated and expressed his wishes to him.

Later, the prime minister left for Peshawar where he is scheduled to hold an important meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali – a JUI-F nominee – who was appointed by Shehbaz during his previous stint in November 2022.

Sources say the top provincial and federal officials will brief Shehbaz on the law and order situation as well as the financial affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The province has accumulated a massive debt after the PTI came into power in 2013 and later again formed the government in 2018. In the recently held general elections, the PTI-backed independents were able to repeat the success with a massive number of them reaching the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Currently assembled under the banner of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), they are now led by Ali Amin Gandapur who became the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister last week. Gandapur decided to skip the oath-taking ceremony of Shehbaz, claiming that he did not enjoy a genuine mandate.

The new provincial cabinet will take oath later in the evening as he finalised the names of ministers in consultation with the imprisoned PTI founder.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been witnessing the return of terrorism menace during the last two years after the PTI government led by its founder decided to allow the TTP members resettle in the province as part of the so-called peace talks.



