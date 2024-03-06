Restriction on social media platforms in Pakistan unacceptable: US

Matthew Miller said that we support freedom of expression in Pakistan, as we do around the world.

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller while briefing the media in Washington on Tuesday said that restriction on social media platforms in Pakistan unacceptable.

Matthew Miller said that we support freedom of expression in Pakistan, as we do around the world. We condemn the partial or complete government-imposed shutdowns of internet platforms, including Twitter or X, and so we will continue to emphasize the importance of respecting these fundamental freedoms during our engagements with Pakistani officials.

Replying to a question regarding irregularities in recent polls in Pakistan, Matthew Miller said: “There was a competitive election in Pakistan. Millions and millions of people made their voices heard. A new government has been formed and we will of course work with that government. At the same time, there were reported irregularities. There have been challenges brought by political parties to the results and we want to see those challenges and those irregularities fully investigated.”

