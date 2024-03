ECP uploads form 45, others on its website

ECP uploads form 45, others on its website

Forms were released constituency-wise

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday released the much-awaited election forms.

The ECP released forms 45, 46, 48, and 49 on its website. The Commission released the forms of the provincial and national assemblies.

Moreover, the forms were released constituency-wise.