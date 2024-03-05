PHC seeks reply from ECP over pleas for election result documents

PTI leaders say they needed certified copies of Form 45

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has sought a reply from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) within two days on petitions filed against election results.

Peshawar High Court's Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Shakeel Ahmed heard the cases filed by PTI leaders to provide documents related to election results.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim asked from PTI leaders whether they were demanding Form 45, to which Ali Gohar Durrani said exactly they were asking for the same. But, he added, "What is being demanded is not being given. We need certified copies of the documents."

The high court issued notice to the ECP and sought reply by March 7.

The petitioners include PTI leaders Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Kamran Bangash, Mehmood Jan and Ali Zaman, while Malik Shahab, Asim Khan, Hamidul Haq and Arbab Jahandad have also filed applications for provision of documents pertaining to election results.



