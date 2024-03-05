Election 2024 Party Position

SIC-PTI
92
PML-N
76
PPPP
54
MQM
17
IND
8
JUI
6
Full Result
In-focus

PPP delegation assures PM Shehbaz of cooperation for economic stability

PPP delegation assures PM Shehbaz of cooperation for economic stability

Pakistan

PPP leaders congratulate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming PM office

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) delegation, headed by former president Asif Ali Zardari and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. 

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was also present. The PPP team felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the post of prime minister. 

Zardari assured the premier that the PPP would stand by the government for the economic stability and development of Pakistan. 

Also read: Modi felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assuming PM role second time 

PM Sharif said he was grateful to the Almighty Allah and the people for allowing him to serve Pakistan once again. He also assured that he was determined to work hard for the development and prosperity of the country. 

Senators Azam Nazir Tarar and Ishaq Dar, and former caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi were also present.

 

Related Topics
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Asif Zardari
Pakistan Peoples Party
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News