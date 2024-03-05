LHC summons interior, ECL secretaries on Sheikh Rashid's plea
Pakistan
RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court has summoned the interior secretary on the plea of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid seeking exclusion of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).
The Rawalpindi bench of LHC consisting of Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf and Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan has summoned the interior secretary ‘in person’ on Wednesday.
The deputy prosecutor of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeared before the court.
“We have collected information from all the regional offices of NAB and found that Sheikh Rashid isn’t wanted in any case,” NAB’s deputy prosecutor told the court.
Later, the court summoned the interior secretary and the ECL secretary in person’ and adjourned the case till tomorrow (Wednesday).