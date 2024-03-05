Election 2024 Party Position

LHC summons interior, ECL secretaries on Sheikh Rashid's plea

Pakistan

The deputy prosecutor of NAB appeared before the court

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court has summoned the interior secretary on the plea of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid seeking exclusion of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL). 

The Rawalpindi bench of LHC consisting of Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf and Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan has summoned the interior secretary ‘in person’ on Wednesday. 

Also Read: Reply sought from govt over Sheikh Rashid's plea seeking removal of his name from ECL 

The deputy prosecutor of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeared before the court. 

“We have collected information from all the regional offices of NAB and found that Sheikh Rashid isn’t wanted in any case,” NAB’s deputy prosecutor told the court. 

Read More: IHC shows displeasure over multiple cases against Sheikh Rashid

Later, the court summoned the interior secretary and the ECL secretary in person’ and adjourned the case till tomorrow (Wednesday).

 

