Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on Monday telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated him on his election.

The Iranian president felicitated the prime minister and conveyed his good wishes, a PM Office press release said.

During the conversation, the prime minister said that both countries enjoyed deep-rooted historical and cultural linkages.

He said that Pakistan desired to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation in multiple fields.

President Raisi expressed the hope that PM Shehbaz would utilise his all-out capabilities to put the country on the track to progress and prosperity.

The prime minister also invited the Iranian president to visit Pakistan at the earliest.

