In-focus

Pakistan

Malaysian PM Ibrahim felicitates Shehbaz on becoming PM of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Shehbaz Sharif has received a congratulatory phone call from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on assuming the office of prime minister of Pakistan, Dunya News has reported.

The Malaysian premier conveyed his felicitations and expressed good wishes for PM Shehbaz Sharif. He also extended good wishes to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

On this occasion, PM Shehbaz stated that Pakistan and Malaysia shared longstanding fraternal relations, and Pakistan was keen to further enhance trade and diplomatic relations with Malaysia. He also invited the Malaysian prime minister to visit Pakistan.

