ECP allows transfers and postings

Mon, 04 Mar 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan lifted the ban on transfers and postings of officials on Monday.

A notification, in this regard, was issued by the Commission. It lifted the ban on imposed due to the general elections held on February 8, 2024.

According to the notification, as the general elections have been held so there is no need to continue the ban. The elected government will now regulate all matters relating to such transfers, the notification said.