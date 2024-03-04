Omar Ayub likely to become opposition leader in National Assembly

Nomination papers for opposition leader being submitted today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Omar Ayub Khan is set to become the opposition leader in the lower house of parliament.

Sources have confirmed that the PTI founder has approved Omar Ayub's name for the opposition leader. The nomination papers for the opposition leader's position will be filed on Monday.

Omar Ayub has been elected unopposed as PTI’s secretary general in the intra-party elections.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has secured the position of the 24th prime minister of Pakistan with 201 votes, while Omar Ayub got 92 votes.

No single party secured a majority in the National Assembly, which has a total of 336 seats. To win the coveted office of prime minister, 169 votes were required.

Shehbaz Sharif emerged victorious for the office of prime minister with the support of allies, including PPP, MQM-P, PML-Q and IPP.