PML-N secures MQM-P support for prime ministerial election
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will support Shehbaz Sharif, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), in the election for the coveted position of prime minister, Dunya News has reported.
This decision was made during a meeting held on Saturday between the leaders of PML-N and MQM-P at the Parliament Lodges.
The PML-N delegation included Ahsan Iqbal, Saad Rafique and Rana Tanveer, while the MQM-P side comprised Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Aminul Haq and Aasia Ishaq.
Speaking to media after the meeting, MQM-P Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal said, “We stand with the Nawaz-League; we will support them in every possible way. We pray for Shehbaz Sharif's success.”
PML-N leader Rana Tanveer Hussain remarked, “We came to meet with MQM-P leaders to request their support. Shehbaz Sharif was unwell; otherwise, he would have personally sought their vote.”