Senate to debate resolution for social media curbs among other agenda items on March 4

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 02 Mar 2024 23:55:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The agenda for the Senate session scheduled for March 4 has been released, Dunya News has reported.

Among the items on the agenda is a debate on the resolution moved by PPP Senator Bahramand Tangi, which calls for the imposition of restrictions on social media platforms.

In the resolution, the senator states that negative impacts are being observed on the youth of the country due to the use of social media.

The resolution details concerns that social media platforms are being used to spread misinformation about religion, culture and traditions, as well as fostering hatred among people based on language and religion.

Tangi notes in the resolution that there are reservations about the misuse of social media platforms against national interests, including targeting the Pakistan army with negative and malicious propaganda.

He also observes that through these platforms, fake news or false information is spread on various issues to deceive the youth of the country.

The resolution concludes by recommending the government to impose restrictions on social media platforms, such as X [Twitter], Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, to protect the younger generation from their negative and destructive effects.