PPP to woo MQM-P ahead of presidential election, says Sindh CM

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 02 Mar 2024 18:04:17 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah stated on Saturday that the Pakistan Peoples Party would reach out to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan to seek its vote for party’s nominee for the office of president of Pakistan.

Speaking to media after submitting the nomination papers of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to the Sindh High Court, Shah urged the MQM-P to cooperate in the election of president, like it had collaborated with the PPP in the past on the matter of law and security in the province.

The CM expressed hope that Asif Zardari would be elected the president of Pakistan for a second term.

Murad, in response to a query, said that several PPP candidates were also defeated through electoral rigging, but his party did not take to streets against it. The PPP would, he added, adopt every constitutional way in light of the instructions received from party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in this respect.