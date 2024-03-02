Police crack down on PTI leaders, workers protesting poll rigging

Pakistan Pakistan Police crack down on PTI leaders, workers protesting poll rigging

PTI stages protest at GPO chowk, Lahore

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 02 Mar 2024 16:05:20 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Police have arrested several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers who joined the protest against rigging in the Feb 8 polls.

At Lahore's GPO chowk, police have detained PTI leaders Mian Shehzad Farooq and Hafiz Zeeshan, among others. PTI supporters chanted slogans while calling into question dubious elections and tampering.

The Insaf Lawyers Forum, along with PTI supporters, gathered outside the Lahore High Court building and staged protest.

A heavy contingent of police has been deployed at GPO Chowk to avert any untoward situation, and water cannons have been placed to disperse the protesters and prevent misconduct.

The PTI has called for protests across the country against what they allege stolen mandate in the general election.