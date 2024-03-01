US lawmakers urge Biden to ensure Pakistan election probe

The lawmakers express concern over reports of rigging in Pakistan’s election held on Feb 8

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - In a surprise move, several US lawmakers have urged President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to refuse to recognise the upcoming government in Pakistan until the allegations of election rigging are probed in a transparent way.

The Democrats lawmakers, in a joint letter to President Biden, expressed concern over reports of rigging in Pakistan’s election held on Feb 8.

President Biden is also a Democrat and banks on the support of the 33 signatory lawmakers to secure the second term in office.

According to the US lawmakers, the Feb 8 polls should be thoroughly investigated before recognising the new Pakistani government.

The lawmakers also urged the State Department to collect the data of detained political activists and journalists in Pakistan while also advocating their release.

In the recent Michigan primary, says a report, Biden faced a formidable “uncommitted” campaign led by activists dissatisfied with his Gaza war stance, surpassing Trump’s 2016 margin by over 10,000 votes.

This is something causing concern for the Biden camp amid influential Muslim lawmakers’ support for the PTI.

The members who signed the letter included Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Andre Carson.

Progressive Causus chairperson Pramila Jayapal, who is known for Kashmir cause support, has also endorsed the letter. Ilhan Omar, who is the deputy chair of the Caucus, is among the signatories.

The lawmakers said there was evidence of abuses and discrepancies in vote count and the situation demanded a fair probe.