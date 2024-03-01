ECP announces schedule for Senate by-election on six general seats

Pakistan Pakistan ECP announces schedule for Senate by-election on six general seats

Candidates vying for Senate by-election would submit their nomination papers by March 5

Follow on Published On: Fri, 01 Mar 2024 15:08:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan has revealed the comprehensive schedule for the upcoming Senate by-election, focusing on six vacant general seats. Nomination papers for those vying for these Senate seats can be submitted until March 3.

The meticulous scrutiny of these nomination papers is slated to take place by March 5, resulting in the final list of eligible candidates who will be contesting for the coveted Senate positions. Candidates will have the opportunity to retrieve their nomination papers by March 10.

The polling for the by-election is scheduled to transpire on March 14, spanning from 9 am to 4 pm. This electoral battle will predominantly feature candidates vying for three vacant seats in Balochistan, one seat in Sindh, and one seat in Islamabad.

Of note is the context that several senators have opted to resign from their current positions, choosing to assume roles as members of the National Assembly.

The upcoming Senate by-election promises to be a significant event, shaping the political landscape in key regions across the country.

PML-N senator Nuzhat Sadiq has taken oath as an MNA and resigned from her senator position. Meanwhile, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI) also resigned as senator and took oath as MNA.

PPP's Yusuf Raza Gilani also became an MNA after quitting his seat in Senate. Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani accepted the resignations of the senators and issued notifications.

