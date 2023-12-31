No govt without PPP, new year to bring political stability: Gillani

Says ECP responsible for free and fair polls; Calls for ‘equal level-playing field’ for everyone

MULTAN (Web Desk) – Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani – a senior PPP leader who also served a prime minister after the 2008 elections – on Sunday predicted that no one would be able to form the next government without his party.

He gave these remarks while talking to reporters in his hometown, which clearly indicate that the PPP is anticipating, or hoping for, a split mandate and a hung Parliament after the February 8 elections – a desire which was neither fulfilled in 2013 nor 2018.

Gillani also introduced a new term of “equal level-playing field” that is not specific to any particular political party and insisted that everyone should enjoy equal opportunities. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was responsible for holding free and fair elections, he said.

Despite a sitting senator, the former premier said, he had presented himself as a candidate before the masses and added that they were contesting the elections on the basis of their past performance.

In this connection, he mentioned the Charter of Democracy signed by slain PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying that the PPP had ensure the revival of 1973 Constitution in its original shape.

However, Gillani also reminded the reporters that the PPP and the PML-N were two different political parties with unique manifestoes just like any other political entity.

People had complete understanding of the sacrifices rendered by the PPP, he said. “We were imprisoned, had also been disqualified, never boosted about it,” Gillani remarked.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had already shared the party policy with the people, Gillani said. Their election campaign had started with the rally held at Garhi Khuda Bux where Bilawal presented a 10-point programme, he told reporters.

Gillani expressed the hope that the new year would bring political stability to the country. “Political stability will also lead to economic stability,” he noted.

