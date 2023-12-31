Elections 2024: Process of filing appeals against decisions of ROs on nomination papers begins tomorrow

According to the schedule issued by the ECP, appeals can be filed till Jan 3 and decided by Jan 10

(Web Desk) – Next phase of process for general elections 2024 will begin tomorrow (January 1) when appeals will be filed against the decisions of returning officers regarding acceptance or rejection of nomination papers.

According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission (ECP), appeals can be filed till January 3 as the process of scrutiny of nomination papers completed on Saturday (Dec 30).

Appellate tribunals, headed by judges of high courts, will hear appeals and issue verdict by January 10. The revised list of candidates will be published on January 11 and candidature can be withdrawn by January 12, read the schedule.

Election symbols will be allotted to political parties on Jan 13 and voting will be held throughout the country on February 8.

The election schedule was announced by the ECP on Dec 15 detailing how the process would be completed.