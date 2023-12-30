Sheikh Rashid to move court against rejection of nomination papers

Sat, 30 Dec 2023 21:37:16 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday announced he will move the Supreme Court against the rejection of his nomination papers.

In a video message released here, the former interior minister stated that the returning officer called him to the commissioner's office on half an hour's notice, scrutinised his nomination papers and made allegations that he did not pay for staying at the Murree rest-house.

According to Rashid, he has never stayed at the rest-house. But he said that he was even ready to pay for it.

The former minister said that another allegation was made that he had not declared a certain piece of land. “Whatever land I have is in my name, and the Supreme Court has ruled in my favour regarding the documents of the land,” he added.

Rashid said that an allegation of hiding taxes was also made. But he clarified that he had not hidden any taxes until today.

The AML chief said he would file an appeal against these baseless allegations, and would approach a high court or the Supreme Court.

He argued that he had been a minister several times and why he would indulge in corruption of Rs94,000.

