Punjab extends winter vacation till Jan 9 due to inclement weather

(Web Desk) - The School Education Department has extended the winter holidays due to the severity of the weather in Punjab.

After the notification, the school vacation have been extended to Jan 9 as cold weather coupled with fog has resulted in the inclemency of the weather.

It is pertinent to mention that the winter vacation commenced in Punjab’s schools on Dec 18.

Earlier, it was reported that the provincial government might change the schedule of schools reopening due to the frosty weather.

It was added that the provincial authorities might consider adjustments to the school reopening schedule if the cold weather persists.

Moreover, parents have also urged the officials to extend winter vacation by another week while arguing that some of the private schools in the province have already changed their schedules.